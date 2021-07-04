In a bid to curb the incidence of accidents on the Greater Noida-Agra Yamuna Expressway the Yamuna Expressway Authority(YEA) has decided to take a slew of measures to curb the menace of rash driving on the Expressway. In an interaction, Arunveer Singh, CEO Yamuna Authority said," All the work is going on for safety measures on Yamuna Expressway. Whatever is better will be done. Right now the work of installing crash beam barriers on both sides of the divider is going on," quoted as saying by Live Hindustan.

Current rules if some flout the speed limit on Yamuna Expressway:

At present light, vehicles can travel at a speed of 100 km per hour on the Yamuna Expressway. Currently, Yamuna Expressway Authority issue challans on the vehicles based on the distance between two tolls. That is, if you cover that distance at a higher speed than the fixed speed, then your challan will be deducted. This invoicing is done online.

Here is the list of measures being taken by the YEA to reduce the number of rash driving and accidents on the Yamuna Expressway:

Installation of Time Booth: Yamuna Authority is now preparing to set up Time Booths at 'zero point' on either side of the Expressway (Greater Noida and Agra). After installing the time booth, it will be known which vehicle has boarded the expressway when and on the basis of the if found to flout the speed norms, challans will be issued by the authority. Under the new system, if you cross the 165 km long expressway in less than the stipulated time, then you will be asked to pay the fine.

Crash Beam Barriers: They are being installed on both sides of Yamuna Expressway divider at present. Due to the crash barrier, the vehicle if met with an accident will not go into the other lane after the accident. This will reduce the magnitude of the accident and will help in saving lives . A company from Gujarat is carrying out the work.

Installation of vehicles involved in the accident along the expressway: Many more steps will be taken to make people aware of rash driving on Yamuna Expressway. Vehicles that are involved in an accident on the expressway will be placed on the side of the expressway (like a statue) so that people can see them and think how dangerous speed is for life.









