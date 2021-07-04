Yamuna Expressway: Time booth will be installed soon to curb rash driving

Installation of Time Booth: Yamuna Authority is now preparing to set up Time Booths at 'zero point' on either side of the Expressway (Greater Noida and Agra). After installing the time booth, it will be known which vehicle has boarded the expressway when and on the basis of the if found to flout the speed norms, challans will be issued by the authority. Under the new system, if you cross the 165 km long expressway in less than the stipulated time, then you will be asked to pay the fine.