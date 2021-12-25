The traffic policemen are busy making the traffic normal.

"Traffic is moving at a slow pace on Jewar Toll Yamuna Expressway due to heavy traffic due to weekend. Traffic policemen are busy making the traffic normal," said the Noida Traffic Police in a tweet in Hindi from its official handle.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar is going to give a huge boost to real estate development in the NCR region mainly Noida, Greater Noida, and Faridabad.

The areas are already becoming real estate hotbeds and the new development will connect existing opportunities with the global market. The industry experts share views on the possible impact of the upcoming airport on NCR's realty market.

"The laying of foundation stone of Asia's biggest airport - Noida International Airport, Jewar - will herald a new era in India successfully conceptualising and executing large infrastructure projects that have a huge multiplier effect on the economy. The Noida International Airport will help spur residential, commercial, and hospitality activities in the region but the biggest beneficiary will be Faridabad - a city equidistant from Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida/Greater Noida. A road, the land acquisition for which has begun, from the under-construction Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will connect the city with Noida International Airport and reduce drive time to less than 30 min - an equivalent time taken to reach IGIA, Delhi; thereby making the city accessible to two international airports. Also, Faridabad is an already inhabited micro-market as compared to Yamuna Expressway, where the airport is coming up. Therefore, the chances of the former appreciating more than the latter is higher," said Mr. Mohit Goel, MD, Omaxe Ltd.

