Yamuna levels falling in Delhi; experts seek flood forecasting

Yamuna levels falling in Delhi; experts seek flood forecasting1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:56 PM IST
In total, 14 out of 32 states and Union territories that are exposed to floods are highly resilient owing to the availability, accessibility, and effectiveness of early warning system and impact-based, people-centred, end-to-end multihazard early warning systems.
New Delhi: The water level of Yamuna in Delhi followed a downward trend on Tuesday after a slight increase on Monday because of rain in catchment areas upstream of the national capital. The water level dropped below the danger mark of 205.33 metres by 8 pm on Tuesday, the Central Water Commission’s data showed. Waterflow from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar has been decreasing over the past two days and further decline is expected.
