Yamuna levels falling in Delhi; experts seek flood forecasting

New Delhi: The water level of Yamuna in Delhi followed a downward trend on Tuesday after a slight increase on Monday because of rain in catchment areas upstream of the national capital. The water level dropped below the danger mark of 205.33 metres by 8 pm on Tuesday, the Central Water Commission’s data showed. Waterflow from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar has been decreasing over the past two days and further decline is expected.

The Wazirabad water treatment plant, where operations were hit due to inundation of a pump house, has also started working at full capacity, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

A Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official said the water supply in the city is near normal. “There is a shortage of only 10-12 million gallons of water per day (MGD) due to inundation of some tube wells in the river floodplains at Palla," he said.

Meanwhile, experts call for a flood forecasting system to prevent flooding in future.

“Rather than constraining the river, the government should explore ways to create space for the river to spread, and the easiest way is by de-silting the Yamuna and its tributaries and distributaries, especially around bridges, canals, and brooks," said Pushpendra Johari, SVP - Sustainability, RMSI. “Moreover, since Delhi is also prone to urban flooding, there is a need to implement a flood forecasting system to monitor the flood situation," Johari added.

“Unlike other major cities that have conducted their risk assessment studies, Delhi is yet to conduct a multi-hazard risk assessment study as it is not just prone to floods but to earthquakes also. Such a study will generate the necessary data points to drive risk mitigation and developmental planning in Delhi," Johari opined.

Approximately 66% of individuals in India are exposed to extreme flood events. In total, 14 out of 32 states and Union territories that are exposed to floods are highly resilient owing to the availability, accessibility, and effectiveness of early warning system and impact-based, people-centred, end-to-end multihazard early warning systems.

While 72% of Indian districts are exposed to extreme flood events, merely 25% of these exposed districts have level flood forecasting stations, a new report by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) shows.

The river has been receding gradually after peaking at 208.66 metres on Thursday. However, a minor fluctuation in the water level cannot be ruled out because of rain in the upper reaches. The inundation of a pump house at Wazirabad due to the swollen Yamuna had impeded operations at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants (WTPs), leading to a 25% drop in water supply.

The Okhla WTP began operating on Friday, and Chandrawal on Sunday. Kejriwal said in a tweet on Tuesday. Parts of the city, including ITO, have been grappling with waterlogging and flooding issues for a week now. Initially, a downpour caused intense waterlogging on 8 and 9 July, with the city receiving 125% of its monthly rainfall quota in just two days.

The river touched 208.66 metres on Thursday, surpassing September 1978’s record of 207.49 metres.

The flood has disrupted the lives of over 26,000 people who have been evacuated from their homes. The losses incurred in terms of property, businesses, and earnings have amounted to crores.

PTI contributed to the story