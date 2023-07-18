Yamuna levels falling in Delhi; experts seek flood forecasting

New Delhi: The water level of Yamuna in Delhi followed a downward trend on Tuesday after a slight increase on Monday because of rain in catchment areas upstream of the national capital. The water level dropped below the danger mark of 205.33 metres by 8 pm on Tuesday, the Central Water Commission’s data showed. Waterflow from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar has been decreasing over the past two days and further decline is expected.

