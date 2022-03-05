Yamuna pollution: DJB approves 575 km of sewer line in unauthorised colonies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
While laying the foundation stone of sewer networks yesterday in Shahbad and Singhu group of colonies, Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain said, "through these interventions, we aim to connect all the colonies of Delhi to the sewer network, which will enable treatment of all the wastewater in STPs. This will, in turn, lead to a cleaner Yamuna."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While laying the foundation stone of sewer networks yesterday in Shahbad and Singhu group of colonies, Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain said, "through these interventions, we aim to connect all the colonies of Delhi to the sewer network, which will enable treatment of all the wastewater in STPs. This will, in turn, lead to a cleaner Yamuna."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Currently, the sewage from these areas is being discharged directly or indirectly into the Yamuna river, which is one of the reasons contributing to pollution in the river, he said.
Currently, the sewage from these areas is being discharged directly or indirectly into the Yamuna river, which is one of the reasons contributing to pollution in the river, he said.
Delhi will be able to treat around 95% of the wastewater by the end of the year, which will help reduce the pollution load in the Yamuna River, according to recent Delhi Jal Board's projections.
Delhi will be able to treat around 95% of the wastewater by the end of the year, which will help reduce the pollution load in the Yamuna River, according to recent Delhi Jal Board's projections.
Delhi generates around 744 million gallons of sewage a day -- 80% of the 930 MGD water supply.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi generates around 744 million gallons of sewage a day -- 80% of the 930 MGD water supply.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While sewer lines had been commissioned in 685 of them by October-end last year, the government plans to bring the rest under the sewer network by December 2024. By 2022, the Delhi Jal Board plans to augment its sewage treatment capacity by 130 MGD by December.
While sewer lines had been commissioned in 685 of them by October-end last year, the government plans to bring the rest under the sewer network by December 2024. By 2022, the Delhi Jal Board plans to augment its sewage treatment capacity by 130 MGD by December.
At a board meeting chaired by Satyendra Jain, the utility also approved the construction of an “interceptor sewer" at the mouth of the Barapula drain, which is one of the four major drains falling into the Yamuna.
At a board meeting chaired by Satyendra Jain, the utility also approved the construction of an “interceptor sewer" at the mouth of the Barapula drain, which is one of the four major drains falling into the Yamuna.
The wastewater will be trapped and diverted to the Okhla sewage treatment plant for treatment.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The wastewater will be trapped and diverted to the Okhla sewage treatment plant for treatment.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The meeting also approved the proposal to construct a sewage pumping station of 60 MGD (million gallons a day) capacity at Kilokari to resolve the issue of sewage overflow in many parts of Delhi.
The meeting also approved the proposal to construct a sewage pumping station of 60 MGD (million gallons a day) capacity at Kilokari to resolve the issue of sewage overflow in many parts of Delhi.
The DJB also approved the upgradation of an old STP of 10 MGD capacity at Yamuna Vihar to 15 MGD using a new technology. The ₹78-crore project will be completed in a year.
The DJB also approved the upgradation of an old STP of 10 MGD capacity at Yamuna Vihar to 15 MGD using a new technology. The ₹78-crore project will be completed in a year.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government aims to connect all the colonies to sewage treatment plants to prevent the wastewater from falling directly into the drains, which fall into the Yamuna, Jain said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government aims to connect all the colonies to sewage treatment plants to prevent the wastewater from falling directly into the drains, which fall into the Yamuna, Jain said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!