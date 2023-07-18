Yamuna remains above danger mark; Delhi requires flood forecasting system3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 06:27 PM IST
Heavy downpour during 8-9 July, and subsequent rains in upper catchment areas led to the Yamuna swelling to record levels and flooding the city
New Delhi: The river Yamuna in the national capital continues to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 mtr even as the water level has declined since last week. Heavy downpour during 8-9 July, and subsequent rains in upper catchment areas led to the Yamuna swelling to record levels and flooding the city.
