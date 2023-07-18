Yamuna remains above danger mark; Delhi requires flood forecasting system

The Wazirabad water treatment plant, where operations were hit due to inundation of a pump house, has also started working at full capacity, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet on Tuesday morning. According to the Central Water Commission's flood-monitoring portal, the Yamuna water level declined to 205.67 metres by 8 am on Tuesday from 206.01 at 11 pm on Monday. It is expected to drop further to 205.41 metres by 7 pm.

