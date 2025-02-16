Yamuna River cleaning begins as Delhi LG VK Saxena rolls out four-pronged strategy | Watch

After years of waiting, the cleaning of the Yamuna River began on Sunday. Delhi LG VK Saxena, setting an ambitious four-pronged strategy to clean the Yamuna River.

The government rolled out a three-year plan and deployed trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredge utility crafts to remove waste, his office said.

In addition, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been directed to crack down on industrial units which release untreated effluents into drains.

Taking to X, his office said, "As promised by the Hon'ble Prime Minister

@narendramodi in the run up to the just concluded Assembly Elections, works on cleaning of Yamuna have already begun in the right earnest, with trash skimmers, weed harvesters & a dredge utility craft already starting cleaning operations in the river today."

Elaborating on the 4-pronged strategy, the tweet mentioned: 1. To begin with, the trash, garbage and silt in the Yamuna river stream will be removed.

2. Simultaneously cleaning operations in the Najafgarh Drain, Supplementary Drain and all other major drains will start.

3. At the same time, a daily watch on the existing STPs in terms of their capacity and output will be maintained, and

4. A time bound plan in terms of construction of new STPs/DSTPs on drains etc to meet the actual shortfall of treating about 400 MGD of sewer will be put in place and operationalized.

"The execution of this ambitious plan that targets cleaning the river in about 3 years, will require seamless coordination between various agencies and departments that include DJB, I&FC, MCD, Environment Department, PWD and DDA," Raj Niwas Delhi said in the tweet.

Among other things, the LG's office stated that monitoring of the abovementioned works will be done at the highest level on a weekly basis.

The LG Office said that the rejuvenation of Yamuna had started in mission mode in January 2023, when the NGT had constituted a High Level Committee (HLC) under the Chairmanship the Governor.