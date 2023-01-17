Yamuna river's pollution doubled in 8 years of Kejriwal govt, says LG sources

Only nine of the 35 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) comply with the standards of 10:10 for BOD:TSS (Total Soluble Solids). This results in the fact that only 145 MGD (27.3 per cent) of the 530 MGD sewage being treated at these STPs is non-polluting. It may be noted here that Delhi generates 768 MGD of sewage every day. The STPs in Delhi have the installed capacity of treating 530 MGD. However, these STPs function at just 69 per cent of their installed capacity and hence, effectively, only 365 MGD of sewage is treated every day, sources said.