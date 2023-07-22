Yamuna water level in Delhi crosses danger mark once again at 205.48 metres

Yamuna water level in Delhi went above the danger mark once again and continued to stay above 205.48 metres at the Old Railway Bridge till 10:00 pm on Friday. Delhi government had decided to withdraw the restrictions on entry of vehicles in the national capital after the water level in Yamuna had fallen below the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Meanwhile, the hourly water discharge from Hathni Kund Barrage which had gone up to the extent of approximately 3,60,000 cusecs on July 11 is now flowing at 29,973 cusecs as recorded at 7:00 pm on Friday.

After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 meters but there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days.

The water level dropped below the danger mark at 8 pm on July 18 after flowing above the threshold for eight days. The river breached the danger mark at 5 pm on July 10, leading to extensive flooding of the national capital.

Earlier, following a noticeable improvement in the waterlogging situation, the Delhi government lifted the ban on entry of heavy vehicles into the national capital.

“Considering the improvement of the flood situation and descending water level of Yamuna River, it has been decided by the competent authorities to withdraw all the restrictions imposed as per the orders on July 13th and 17th with effect from July 19th," read an official statement.