Yamuna water level in Delhi crosses danger mark once again at 205.48 metres

Yamuna water level in Delhi crosses danger mark once again at 205.48 metres1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 06:33 AM IST
Yamuna water level in Delhi remains above danger mark, causing restrictions on vehicles to be lifted. Water discharge from Hathni Kund Barrage also decreased.
Yamuna water level in Delhi went above the danger mark once again and continued to stay above 205.48 metres at the Old Railway Bridge till 10:00 pm on Friday. Delhi government had decided to withdraw the restrictions on entry of vehicles in the national capital after the water level in Yamuna had fallen below the danger mark of 205.33 metres.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×