New Delhi: Water level of the river Yamuna River in the national capital dropped below the danger mark on Thursday and is expected to recede further. The water level was at 205.30m at 8am today and will likely fall to 205.25m by 2pm, according to data from the Central Water Commission.

On Wednesday, the water level had touched 205.80m through the day, compared with the danger mark of 205.33m, leading officials to request people to vacate their homes in the floodplains and take shelter inside rescue camps.

While minor fluctuations are expected to continue in the coming days, officials say there was no cause for concern, with the river unlikely to touch the levels it touched last Thursday.

Water in the Yamuna had touched a record high of 208.66m on 13 July.

Hourly water discharge from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, which touched a peak of 360,000cu on 11 July, is currently below 50,000cu every hour, as per a Delhi government report.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours ended 0830am today in Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Saurashtra, Kutch, Gujarat and Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

For today, the IMD has forecast heavy-to-very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, Telangana, and Coastal Karnataka, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (speed 40-50kmph) are likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are also expected to witness the similar weather.

Squally weather with wind speed of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55kmph along and off Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha coasts, southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Sri Lanka coast is expected.