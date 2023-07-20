Yamuna water level in Delhi drops below danger mark2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Hourly water discharge from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, which touched a peak of 360,000cu on 11 July, is currently below 50,000cu every hour
New Delhi: Water level of the river Yamuna River in the national capital dropped below the danger mark on Thursday and is expected to recede further. The water level was at 205.30m at 8am today and will likely fall to 205.25m by 2pm, according to data from the Central Water Commission.
