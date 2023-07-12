The Yamuna river in Delhi has crossed the dangerous-level mark which might lead to floods in the national capital. On Wednesday, Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.55 metres, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978. Against this backdrop, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Central Water Commission, a government body to take urgent measures to mitigate the imminent crisis.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, "Central Water Commission predicts 207.72 meter water level in Yamuna tonight. Not good news for Delhi. There have been no rains in Delhi last 2 days, however, levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage. Urge Centre to intervene and ensure that levels in Yamuna don’t rise further".

However, yesterday Kejriwal said a flood-like situation is unlikely in the city and his government is prepared to tackle any eventuality.

According to the CWC, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage increased to 3,59,760 cusecs at 11 am on Tuesday, the highest in the last three days. It remained above the 2 lakh cusec mark till Wednesday morning.

Normally, the flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs, but heavy rainfall in the catchment areas increases the discharge. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

The water from the barrage takes around two to three days to reach Delhi.

On Wednesday, the Yamuna swelled to 207.55 metres, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

The Central Water Commission's (CWC) flood-monitoring portal mentioned that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4 am, the first time since 2013, and rose to 207.55 metres by 1 pm.

The river is likely to rise further, an official of the irrigation and flood control department said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police imposed section 144 CrPC in flood-prone areas of the national capital today.

Delhi Yamuna River water level:

Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna water level over the last three days.

It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

The river had exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres on Monday night, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations and a closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic.

Delhi water minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has said that the AAP government was prepared to deal with the situation.

Embankments are being constructed in the low-lying areas to prevent the entry of floodwater into other parts of the capital in case the Yamuna water level rises further.

Floods in Delhi:

As many as six times Delhi has witnessed floods as per the latest records. The last time flood happened in 2013 in the national capital. Major floods occured in 1924, 1977, 1978, 1995, 2010, and 2013.

Analysis of flood data from 1963 to 2010 indicates an increasing trend for floods occurring in September, and a decreasing trend in July, according to research.

Bhim Singh Rawat, associate coordinator, of South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers, People (SANDRP), attributed the unprecedented rise in the Yamuna water level in Delhi to riverbed elevation due to significant silt accumulation.

Rawat said that in 1978, the river reached a height of 207.49 metres in September after becoming saturated in the monsoon season and it coincided with a flow rate exceeding 7 lakh cusecs from the Tajewala Barrage.

The maximum flow rate this time was 3.59 lakh cusec on Tuesday.

An official explained that the sharp rise in water level was due to continuous rainfall in the upper catchment areas and saturated soil from heavy precipitation in Delhi and nearby regions over the weekend.

People living in low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places at higher altitudes, the department said.