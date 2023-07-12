The Yamuna river in Delhi has crossed the dangerous-level mark which might lead to floods in the national capital. On Wednesday, Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.55 metres, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978. Against this backdrop, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Central Water Commission, a government body to take urgent measures to mitigate the imminent crisis.

