Yamuna water levels fall below critical mark, triggering up to 25% supply cuts across Delhi amid heatwave

A sharp fall in the Yamuna river's water levels has disrupted operations at two of Delhi's largest water treatment plants, triggering supply cuts of up to 25 per cent in parts of north, central, and west Delhi, even as the capital endures a punishing heatwave with temperatures showing no sign of easing, Hindustan Times reports.

Advertisement

Yamuna Water Levels Drop Below Critical Threshold, Hitting Delhi's Treatment Plants The Delhi Jal Board, the government agency responsible for producing and distributing potable water across the capital, has confirmed to Hindustan Times that falling raw water levels in the Yamuna have directly disrupted operations at the Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants, two of the city's largest and most critical facilities.

The Wazirabad barrage and its adjoining pondage area serve as the primary holding zone for raw water drawn from the Yamuna river channel. Water levels in the pondage are required to be maintained at 674.5 feet above sea level to allow both treatment plants to function at full capacity.

Also Read | AI reimagines Yamuna bank behind Taj Mahal as Mughal Garden, internet reacts

A senior Delhi Jal Board official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to Hindustan Times that levels have now fallen well below that threshold.

Advertisement

"The water levels in the Yamuna are hovering around 669.8ft. The water supply from Wazirabad is 25% down, while the Chandrawal supply has been decreased by around 10%," the official told Hindustan Times.

Wazirabad water treatment plant supplies approximately 134 million gallons per day to parts of north and central Delhi. Chandrawal produces around 98 million gallons per day, serving north, north-west, and central Delhi.

Delhi Jal Board Considers Emergency Pumps and Boats as Crisis Deepens A second Delhi Jal Board official, who also declined to be named, told Hindustan Times that authorities are already exploring emergency measures to prevent a more severe disruption to supply.

"If the water level continues to go down, the water production will be severely impacted. We will have to deploy specialised pumps, along with boats, to suck water from the pondage area," the official said.

Advertisement

In the immediate term, city authorities are attempting to divert raw water from the Carrier Lined Canal at Munak towards the Wazirabad facility to compensate for the shortfall in the river channel.

Both officials confirmed to Hindustan Times that the Delhi government is in active discussions with neighbouring Haryana to secure the release of additional water from the upstream Hathnikund barrage, in a bid to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

Supply Cuts Hit Thousands of Households Across Central and West Delhi For residents already enduring extreme summer heat, the consequences on the ground have been immediate and severe. Supply curtailments have been felt most sharply in central Delhi, which sits at the far end of the distribution network and is therefore the first to feel the impact of any reduction in production.

Advertisement

Areas worst affected, according to Hindustan Times, include Patel Nagar J Block, West Patel Nagar, parts of Dwarka, Ambica Vihar Society, Paschim Vihar, Ramesh Enclave, and Sudarshan Park.

Tajender Pal, a resident of Patel Nagar, told Hindustan Times that the situation had become deeply difficult for people in the locality, with residents struggling to secure adequate water for daily needs.

Ashok Kumar, a resident of Dwarka, described the scale of the problem in his area to Hindustan Times. "Golf View Condo in Sector 19B, housing over 1,000 families, has been facing irregular supply for the last week," he said.

Also Read | Chhath Puja ghat near Yamuna Bank metro station in Delhi reopens after 5 years

Adding to residents' frustration is the absence of any advance communication from authorities. Ashok Bhasin, president of the North Delhi Residents Welfare Federation, an umbrella body representing various Resident Welfare Associations, told Hindustan Times that no advisory had been issued this time, unlike in previous years, instructing households to store water ahead of a supply reduction.

Advertisement

Delhi's Water Demand Gap Widens Every Summer as Supply Shrinks The crisis is unfolding against a structural backdrop that worsens annually. Delhi's total estimated water demand stands at 1,250 million gallons per day, against a Delhi Jal Board supply of 1,002 million gallons per day, a gap of nearly 250 million gallons per day under normal conditions.

That gap grows considerably wider during the peak summer months of May through July, when household demand rises sharply at precisely the same time that raw water availability in the river system falls. The capital draws the majority of its raw water from the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab.

Political Blame Game Erupts Over Delhi's Water Woes The water supply crisis has rapidly become a flashpoint in Delhi's political arena, with the Aam Aadmi Party and the ruling administration trading accusations over responsibility for the city's long-standing water infrastructure shortfalls.

Advertisement

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal took to X to voice his criticism. "Who would have thought that one day the Capital of the country would be in such a state?" he posted.

Also Read | Yamuna breaches 207 metre mark in Delhi amid rains; Jhelum crosses danger mark

Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma responded directly to the charge, placing the blame squarely on AAP's decade-long tenure in power. "The truth is that in those 11 years, no real work was done on water, sewers, and water storage, nothing compared to the hype they created," Verma said.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Yamuna water levels fall below critical mark, triggering up to 25% supply cuts across Delhi amid heatwave