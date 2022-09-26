Yamunanagar administration to keep vigil as water flow rises in Yamuna

Yamunanagar administration here is maintaining a strict vigil on villages falling close to Yamuna following the rise in water flow in the river at the Hathnikund barrage
Amid reports regarding inundation of cities with floods coming from various parts of the country, the Yamunanagar administration is keeping a tight vigil to avoid those sorts of circumstances. Following the high discharge rate of water of over 2.95 lakh cusecs at 6:00 AM on Monday from the Hathnikund barrage, the administration is on its heels.
As the discharge rate is the highest so far, this monsoon, the administration is keeping a strict eye on the villages around the Yamuna river. The authorities have also issued an advisory to people to not go close to the river.
The monsoon with its withdrawal from northern parts of India is bringing incessant rains. Rains are lashing Haryana and neighboring Himachal Pradesh for the last few days.
“The rise in water flow in the Yamuna in the morning at Hathini Kund barrage, an alert has been issued," R S Mittal, Superintendent Engineer told PTI.
Even though the flow rate dipped to 2,13,900 cusecs by 1 pm, the flow of over 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high floods.
Vegetable prices soar across Haryana, Punjab after rains
Vegetable prices such as peas and cauliflower have risen sharply in Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh over the last week due to a supply shortage caused by the region's recent heavy rains, traders said on Monday.
According to the report, retail prices of peas have risen sharply to nearly ₹250 per kg from ₹130-150 per kg, while tomato prices have risen from ₹40 per kg to ₹60 per kg.
Many vegetables have been impacted by heavy monsoon rains in the two states and neighboring states, including Himachal Pradesh.
Other vegetables, such as beans and cucumber, have also seen an increase in retail prices, with current prices hovering around ₹100-110 per kg and ₹50-60 per kg, respectively.
Prices for onions, potatoes, and fruits such as apple, pear, and banana did not change significantly, according to traders. Vegetable prices are expected to stabilize in a few days if the weather holds, according to a trader here.
