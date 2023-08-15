Yamuna's water level breaches warning mark in Delhi

Amid the torrential rain in the river's upper catchment areas over the past two days, Yamuna's water level breached the warning mark of 204.50 meters in Delhi.
According to the Central Water Commission's website, the Old Railway Bridge's water level rose from 203.48 meters at 3 pm on Monday to 204.94 meters at 6 pm on Tuesday.
Also, at the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar district, the flow rate stood at 30,153 cusecs.
With a situation like this, low-level flooding may occur at a few places along the river but a grave situation is unlikely, the news website quoted an official of the Delhi government's irrigation and flood control department as saying.
Meanwhile, since Sunday, at least 53 people have been killed in Himachal Pradesh as rain caused damage.
In Uttarakhand too, torrential rain destroyed buildings and caused landslides that breached the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri shrines.
Almost all the rivers are overflowing due to the rain. In Tehri, Haridwar, and Rishikesh, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark, while the Alaknanda and the Mandakini are flowing above the danger level in Rudraprayag, Srinagar, and Devprayag, said the disaster control room in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.
Earlier in mid-July, the national capital faced unprecedented flooding due to heavy rainfall, that took place in Yamuna River's upper catchment areas, resulting in the river swelling to a record 208.66 meters on 13 July. Starting on 10 July, the river flowed above the danger mark of 205.33 meters for eight days on the trot.
