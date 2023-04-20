Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra passes away at 74

Pamela Chopra was a playback singer, film writer and producer. She was credited as writer of 1976 hit film Kabhie Kabhie. Apart from this, she has also been a dress designer for Silsila and Sawaal. In addition to this, she has also sung for movies like Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Noorie (1979), Kaala Patthar (1979), Chandni (1989), Silsila (1981), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).