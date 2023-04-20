Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra passes away at 74

Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra passes away at 741 min read . 12:19 PM IST
- Pamela Chopra was last seen in the 2023 Netflix docu-series ‘The Romantics’.
Late Director-producer Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra has passed away at the age of 74. Pamela Chopra married film-maker Yash Chopra in 1970.
She is survived by her filmmaker son Aditya Chopra and actor-son Uday Chopra. Yash Raj Films has also issued an official statement.
Pamela Chopra was last seen the 2023 Netflix documentary ‘The Romantics’ As per media reports, she passed away due to age related illness. Reports have also stated that she was was admitted in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital since last 15 days.
Pamela Chopra was a playback singer, film writer and producer. She was credited as writer of 1976 hit film Kabhie Kabhie. Apart from this, she has also been a dress designer for Silsila and Sawaal. In addition to this, she has also sung for movies like Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Noorie (1979), Kaala Patthar (1979), Chandni (1989), Silsila (1981), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).
