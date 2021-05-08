Yash Raj Films launches relief scheme for daily wagers

“The Yash Chopra Foundation is committed to being a support system to the Hindi film industry and its workers who have been an integral part of our 50-year journey. The pandemic has pushed the backbone of our industry, the daily workers, to a breaking point and YRF wants to support as many workers and their families who are in need due to the loss of livelihood. Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative is aiming to provide support to the pandemic hit workers of our industry who we urgently need to focus on," Akshaye Widhani, senior vice-president, Yash Raj Films said in a statement.