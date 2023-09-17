comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 15 2023 15:57:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.05 0.3%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 634.15 1.57%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 194.2 -0.46%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 441.1 1.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,661.9 1.24%
Business News/ News / India/  Yashobhoomi Inauguration LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate Convention Centre in Delhi today, cops issue traffic advisory
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Yashobhoomi Inauguration LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate Convention Centre in Delhi today, cops issue traffic advisory

1 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2023, 07:27 AM IST
Livemint

Yashobhoomi Inauguration Live: The convention center, built across more than 73,000 sq m of area, comprises 15 convention rooms including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT)

Yashobhoomi Convention Centre Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi, in Dwarka today, Sunday, September 17. The convention center, built across more than 73,000 sq m of area, comprises 15 convention rooms including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates

Besides this, PM Modi will also inaugurate the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 on Sunday.

Check all LIVE Updates on Yashobhoomi Convention Centre inauguration here, 

17 Sep 2023, 07:27:03 AM IST

PM Modi expo centre inauguration: Traffic likely to be affected in southwest Delhi

The traffic is likely to be affected from NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala in southwest Delhi on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre, officials said on Saturday.

The route from National Highway-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala (UER-II) will be affected during the whole day. The commuters are advised to avoid UER-II (NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala), said an advisory issued by the traffic police.

17 Sep 2023, 07:08:59 AM IST

YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 station to enhance metro connectivity between central Delhi, sub-city

The opening of a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 will enhance urban connectivity in the sub-city and facilitate travel to the International Convention and Expo Centre, officials said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) -- YashoBhoomi -- in Dwarka and the nearly two-kilometre extension of the Airport Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 on Sunday.

17 Sep 2023, 06:52:28 AM IST

PM Modi to inaugurate extension of Airport Express Line today

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is going to operate the Airport Express Line at a massive speed of 120 kilometres per hour (KMPH) from Sunday, an official statement said on Saturday.

17 Sep 2023, 06:44:31 AM IST

All you need to know about Yashobhoomi Convention Centre

The convention center, built across more than 73,000 sq m of area, comprises 15 convention rooms including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates. 

17 Sep 2023, 06:32:35 AM IST

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory in view of Yashobhoomi inauguration today

“Traffic Advisory: In view of the inauguration of The India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICEC) by the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi on 17.09.2023, special traffic arrangements will be effective. Please follow the advisory," Delhi Traffic Police wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App