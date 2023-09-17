Yashobhoomi Convention Centre Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi, in Dwarka today, Sunday, September 17. The convention center, built across more than 73,000 sq m of area, comprises 15 convention rooms including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates Besides this, PM Modi will also inaugurate the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 on Sunday. Check all LIVE Updates on Yashobhoomi Convention Centre inauguration here,

PM Modi expo centre inauguration: Traffic likely to be affected in southwest Delhi The traffic is likely to be affected from NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala in southwest Delhi on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre, officials said on Saturday. The route from National Highway-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala (UER-II) will be affected during the whole day. The commuters are advised to avoid UER-II (NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala), said an advisory issued by the traffic police. Share Via

YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 station to enhance metro connectivity between central Delhi, sub-city The opening of a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 will enhance urban connectivity in the sub-city and facilitate travel to the International Convention and Expo Centre, officials said on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) -- YashoBhoomi -- in Dwarka and the nearly two-kilometre extension of the Airport Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 on Sunday. Share Via

PM Modi to inaugurate extension of Airport Express Line today The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is going to operate the Airport Express Line at a massive speed of 120 kilometres per hour (KMPH) from Sunday, an official statement said on Saturday. Share Via

All you need to know about Yashobhoomi Convention Centre The convention center, built across more than 73,000 sq m of area, comprises 15 convention rooms including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates. Share Via

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory in view of Yashobhoomi inauguration today “Traffic Advisory: In view of the inauguration of The India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICEC) by the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi on 17.09.2023, special traffic arrangements will be effective. Please follow the advisory," Delhi Traffic Police wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Share Via