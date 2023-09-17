Yashobhoomi Convention Centre Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi, in Dwarka today, Sunday, September 17. The convention center, built across more than 73,000 sq m of area, comprises 15 convention rooms including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates

Besides this, PM Modi will also inaugurate the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 on Sunday.

