‘YashoBhoomi’: PM Modi to inaugurate one of world's largest MICE facility in Delhi. Top points2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 03:29 PM IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Phase 1 of India International Convention and Expo Centre 'Yashobhoomi' in New Delhi. It is one of the world's largest MICE facilities with a seating capacity of over 11,000 delegates. The centre has been built at a cost of Rs. 5400 crore .
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his seventy third birthday on 17 September at 11am, 2023 will dedicate to India the Phase 1 of India International Convention and Expo Centre, also called ‘Yashobhoomi’, at Dwarka, New Delhi.
