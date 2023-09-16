PM Modi to inaugurate Phase 1 of India International Convention and Expo Centre 'Yashobhoomi' in New Delhi. It is one of the world's largest MICE facilities with a seating capacity of over 11,000 delegates. The centre has been built at a cost of Rs. 5400 crore .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his seventy third birthday on 17 September at 11am, 2023 will dedicate to India the Phase 1 of India International Convention and Expo Centre, also called ‘Yashobhoomi’, at Dwarka, New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Yashobhoom is touted to become one of the world's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facility.

Everything you need to know about Yashobhoomi -According to the Press Information Bureau, the Convention and Expo Centre has been developed at a cost of about Rs. 5400 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The total project area of Yashobhoomi is over 8.9 lakh square metres, making it one of the world’s largest MICE destination

-Yashobhoomi boasts of a magnificent Convention Centre, multiple Exhibition halls and other facilities, Convention Center, with seating capacity of more than 11000 delegates, comprises of 15 convention rooms, the Grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms

-Yashobhoomi will be connected to Delhi Airport Metro Express line after the inauguration of the new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 on the same day. PM to also inaugurate the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of Metro trains on Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 km/hr reducing the travel time. The total journey from ‘New Delhi’ to ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’ will take about 21 minutes.

-According to official statements, the Convention Center in Yashobhoomi is equipped with largest LED media facade in the country

-The convention centre has been built using materials and objects inspired from Indian culture, such as terrazzo floors with brass inlay representing rangolis patterns, suspended sound absorbent metal cylinders and lit up patterned walls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The main auditorium has the seating capacity of 6,000 people. The grand ballroom can host another 2,500 guests. An extended open area that can seat up to 500 people.

-‘Yashobhoomi’ also offers one of the largest Exhibition halls in the world. These Exhibition halls, built across over 1.07 lakh square metres, will be utilised for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events, and are connected to a grand foyer space which is uniquely designed with copper ceiling which filters light in the space through the various skylights.

-The auditorium in Yashobhoomi has one of the most innovative automated seating systems which allows the floor to be a flat floor or an auditorium style tiered seating for different seating configurations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The wooden floors and the acoustic wall panels used in the auditorium will ensure the world class experience for the visitor.

-The Grand Ballroom, with a unique petal ceiling, can host around 2,500 guests. It also has an extended open area that can seat up to 500 people. The 13 meeting rooms that are spread across eight floors are envisaged to hold a variety of meetings of different scales.