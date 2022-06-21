Yashwant Sinha quits TMC, hints at ‘time for a larger national cause’

Amidst buzz over the Presidential election, Yashwant Sinha has resigned from TMC and hinted at stepping aside from the party to work for ‘greater opposition unity’
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As President Ramnath Kovind's term nears an end political parties have got busy with the race to Rashtrapati Bhawan. Both the ruling alliance and the opposition is in a huddle to decide who their Presidential candidate would be. Even as BJP has maintained silence over the issue and is expected to meet today to discuss the probable names Opposition has faced three rejections.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As President Ramnath Kovind's term nears an end political parties have got busy with the race to Rashtrapati Bhawan. Both the ruling alliance and the opposition is in a huddle to decide who their Presidential candidate would be. Even as BJP has maintained silence over the issue and is expected to meet today to discuss the probable names Opposition has faced three rejections.
Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi declined the offer on Monday days after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah turned down similar proposals. But now a new name seems to be emerging ahead of opposition's meet today and Yashwant Sinha's cryptic tweet maybe an indication.
Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi declined the offer on Monday days after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah turned down similar proposals. But now a new name seems to be emerging ahead of opposition's meet today and Yashwant Sinha's cryptic tweet maybe an indication.
Former NDA Minister who recently joined TMC tweeted today morning, indicating an end of his tenure with the party, “I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Former NDA Minister who recently joined TMC tweeted today morning, indicating an end of his tenure with the party, “I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has called the crucial meeting to finalise candidate's name and it is being assumed that Sinha's name can be discussed.
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has called the crucial meeting to finalise candidate's name and it is being assumed that Sinha's name can be discussed.
The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM will attend the opposition meeting called by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, however, Mamta is expected to skip the meet and will be represented by her kin Abhishek Banerjee, to discuss the candidate for the presidential election.
The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM will attend the opposition meeting called by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, however, Mamta is expected to skip the meet and will be represented by her kin Abhishek Banerjee, to discuss the candidate for the presidential election.
Days after the Opposition's meeting to mull strategy for the presidential poll, Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday held a key meet to brainstorm on the upcoming election slated to be held on July 18. According to report, in the meeting that went on for almost an hour, the elections were discussed in detail and a big announcement is likely to be made soon.
Days after the Opposition's meeting to mull strategy for the presidential poll, Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday held a key meet to brainstorm on the upcoming election slated to be held on July 18. According to report, in the meeting that went on for almost an hour, the elections were discussed in detail and a big announcement is likely to be made soon.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kovind's tenure as President will end on July 24 and his successor will assume office the next day
Kovind's tenure as President will end on July 24 and his successor will assume office the next day