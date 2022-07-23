Meanwhile, Rubaiya Sayeed appeared before a special CBI court on July 15 in a case related to her 1989 abduction and identified JKLF chief Yasin Malik and three others as the ones who took her captive, according to news agency PTI report. This is the first time Rubaiya has been asked to appear in the case. Rubaiya, who stays in Tamil Nadu, is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI, which took over investigations into the case in early 1990. Rubaiya identified Malik, who was present in the court through video conferencing."