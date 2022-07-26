Yasin Malik put on IV fluids in Tihar jail, hunger strike continues

Yasin Malik put on IV fluids in Tihar jail, hunger strike continues2 min read . 11:42 AM IST
Yasin Malik went on hunger strike on July 22 in Delhi's Tihar jail.
Yasin Malik went on hunger strike on July 22 in Delhi's Tihar jail.
Yasin Malik, the Kashmiri separatist leader who has been on a hunger strike since the morning of July 22, was given intravenous fluids (IV fluids) in Delhi's Tihar jail, according to prison officials.
Yasin Malik, the Kashmiri separatist leader who has been on a hunger strike since the morning of July 22, was given intravenous fluids (IV fluids) in Delhi's Tihar jail, according to prison officials.
“He has refused to eat anything. This is why he had to be put on intravenous (IV) fluids. We send a report about his health update to the top brass of the headquarters every evening," remarked a prison guard who asked to remain anonymous. “The officials urged him to end his fast, but he has refused this. If need be, he could be shifted to a hospital amidst tight security."
“He has refused to eat anything. This is why he had to be put on intravenous (IV) fluids. We send a report about his health update to the top brass of the headquarters every evening," remarked a prison guard who asked to remain anonymous. “The officials urged him to end his fast, but he has refused this. If need be, he could be shifted to a hospital amidst tight security."
Also Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 - How India defeated Pakistan in Operation Vijay
Also Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 - How India defeated Pakistan in Operation Vijay
The leader of the outlawed Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) is serving a life sentence in a case involving the funding of terrorism. He has been moved to the prison's medical investigation (MI) room, where staff members are continuously keeping an eye on his health and informing the prison administration, according to officials.
The leader of the outlawed Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) is serving a life sentence in a case involving the funding of terrorism. He has been moved to the prison's medical investigation (MI) room, where staff members are continuously keeping an eye on his health and informing the prison administration, according to officials.
Having received no response from the Union government to his request that he be permitted to physically appear in a Jammu court hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case in which he is an accused, Malik started his indefinite strike on Friday morning. In front of a special court in Jammu on July 15, Rubaiya Sayeed named Yasin Malik as one of her captors in the well-known kidnapping by the JKLF in 1989.
Having received no response from the Union government to his request that he be permitted to physically appear in a Jammu court hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case in which he is an accused, Malik started his indefinite strike on Friday morning. In front of a special court in Jammu on July 15, Rubaiya Sayeed named Yasin Malik as one of her captors in the well-known kidnapping by the JKLF in 1989.
In jail number 7, Malik has been held in a separate cell with tight security. In connection with the 2017 terror funding case reported to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he was detained in the early months of 2019.
In jail number 7, Malik has been held in a separate cell with tight security. In connection with the 2017 terror funding case reported to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he was detained in the early months of 2019.
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had gone on a 17-day hunger strike to obtain more visits with his wife, who was detained in jail number six and was also housed in the high-security Tihar jail.
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had gone on a 17-day hunger strike to obtain more visits with his wife, who was detained in jail number six and was also housed in the high-security Tihar jail.
(With PTI inputs)
(With PTI inputs)