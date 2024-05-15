Yawn gone wrong: Influencer's jaw gets stuck, left wide open; netizens say, 'New fear unlocked'
Jenna Sinatra shared her painful journey to the hospital with an open jaw and revealed how the doctors fixed her condition
Yawning is very natural for humans, especially during a long summer day, but what if your jaw doesn't close after a big, lazy yawn. A US-based influencer went through a nightmare when her jaw got stuck in an open position after an intense yawn. Jenna Sinatra shared her painful journey to the hospital with an open jaw and revealed how the doctors fixed her condition.