Yawning is very natural for humans, especially during a long summer day, but what if your jaw doesn't close after a big, lazy yawn. A US-based influencer went through a nightmare when her jaw got stuck in an open position after an intense yawn. Jenna Sinatra shared her painful journey to the hospital with an open jaw and revealed how the doctors fixed her condition.

As per an India Today report, the influencer is from the US state of New Jersey. In the series of photos and videos shared on her Instagram page, Jenna displayed how she went to the hospital, had an X-ray and then got her open jaw fixed by doctors.

In the video, Jenna can be seen trying to communicate with the doctors with her open jaw. The medical professionals were also surprised to see her condition and admitted that they had never seen such a thing during their medical career.

“We are going to give you a little bit of muscle relaxants, and then we are going to try and put it back," a doctor can be heard, while she is talking to Jenna, who is just lying on a bed clueless regarding her condition.

Jenna also shared another video with a bandage around her head where her jaw is fixed. She can be having a light conversation with her mother. The medical experts claimed that such a condition is very rare and occurs in dislocation of the jaw in people with Temporomandibular Joints.

"This is very rare, but when it occurs it often happens if somebody does a big yawn. One main cause of this is dislocation of the jaw when you've got TMJ (Temporomandibular Joint) problems and usually it's treated by relaxation followed by manual adjustment," Dr Anthony Youn was quoted by news platform India Today as he explained the reason behind the jaw-locking.

The netizens expressed shock over her condition and commented with the popular trend which said “New fear unlocked…".

