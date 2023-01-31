Yaya Tso to become Ladakh’s first biodiversity heritage site
The proposed Yaya Tso site will have an approximate area of 60 square kilometers, which will also include the lake’s watershed, and is among the most beautiful lakes in Ladakh.
Yaya Tso, known as birds' paradise for its beautiful lake located at an altitude of 4,820 metres, has been proposed as Ladakh’s first biodiversity heritage site (BHS), officials said.
