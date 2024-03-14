PIYUSH GOYAL, MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN, SIDDHIVINAYAK MANDIR, LOK SABHA ELECTIONS, PIYUSH GOYAL RIDES MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN, PIYUSH GOYAL VISITS SIDDHIVINAYAK MANDIR, BJP : Piyush Goyal—the Minister of Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs—who will face his first electoral debut in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, on Thursday embarked on a journey aboard a Mumbai local train. The minister who spent his childhood in Mumbai expressed his nostalgia for the city while admiring the resilience, perseverance, and hopeful spirit of the financial capital of the country. In a viral video, the union minister was seen interacting with the commuters. The Union Minister also visited the famous Siddhivinayak Mandir. During his visit to the famous shrine, Goyal shared his memories when he used to come to Siddhivinayak Mandir and stood in the queue at 3 am in the morning. The minister expressed confidence in the devotion, dedication and resolution of the brothers and sisters of Mumbai to make India a developed country. Also Read | President appoints former IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as new Election Commissioners Speaking about his fondness for the metropolis, the minister said he spent his childhood in Mumbai and despite holding the responsibilities of a Union Minister and residing in the national capital Delhi, in the deep core of his heart belongs to Mumbai and the spirit and culture of Mumbai.'ye dil to Mumbai main hai aur Mumbai main hi rahega’ (this heart belongs to Mumbai and will remain in Mumbai), the minister said. Also Read | Paytm NPCI Licence: Paytm gets third-party licence before March 15 deadline "I did 'darshan' in Siddhivinayak temple, which reminds me of my old days when I used to come here and stood in the queue at 3 am...I am fully confident that our Mumbai brothers and sisters are on hell-bent making India 'Viksit Bharat'....I spent my childhood here (Mumbai), holding the responsibility of a Union Minister, I have lived in Delhi, but 'ye dil to Mumbai main hai aur Mumbai main hi rahega'....,"Goyal said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BJP released the second list of candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the saffron party fielded the Union Commerce minister from Mumbai North.

After the list was published, Piyush Goyal took to microblogging site X and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the nomination.

“Taking inspiration from the ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram and the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I vow to dedicate myself to the honour and development of Maharashtra. Prime Minister Modi ji has always prioritised national welfare driven by 'Jan Sewa'. The nation has witnessed unprecedented development in the past decade, and we are now rapidly progressing towards building a Viksit Bharat in the Amrit Kaal.", Piyush Goyal wrote on X.

“With the trust and blessings of the people of Mumbai and the unwavering support of the party workers, I am confident that we will achieve Prime Minister Modi ji’s goal of ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’ & script a historic victory" Goyal added.

A three-term Rajya Sabha member, Goyal (59) has been in the thick of politics since his teenage years when he campaigned for his mother, late Chandrakanta Goyal, for the Maharashtra Assembly election.

