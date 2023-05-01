‘Ye ladko ka chakkar hai’: Salman Khan on imposing dress code for female actors on set2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 03:18 PM IST
During a recent interview, Salman Khan, who came under fire after co-actor and debutant Palak Tiwari's claim that women are not allowed to wear low necklines, said that women's bodies are 'more precious' and so should be covered.
“Ye ladkiyo ka chakkar nahi hai, ye ladko ka chakkar hai. Jis hisab se ladke ladkiyo ko dekhte hai, aapki behne, aapki biwiya, aapki mothers, wo mujhe acha nahi lagta. (It's about the boys not the girls. The way they look at girls, at your sister, wife or mother, I do not like it)." , Bollywood actor Salman Khan cited ‘male gaze’ for imposing a dress code on female actors in his film sets.
