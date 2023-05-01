“Ye ladkiyo ka chakkar nahi hai, ye ladko ka chakkar hai. Jis hisab se ladke ladkiyo ko dekhte hai, aapki behne, aapki biwiya, aapki mothers, wo mujhe acha nahi lagta. (It's about the boys not the girls. The way they look at girls, at your sister, wife or mother, I do not like it)." , Bollywood actor Salman Khan cited ‘male gaze’ for imposing a dress code on female actors in his film sets.

During a recent interview, Salman Khan, who came under fire after co-actor and debutant Palak Tiwari's claim that women are not allowed to wear low necklines, said that women's bodies are 'more precious' and so should be covered.

Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Palak Tiwari revealed that the actor had a rule about how women should dress on Antim: The Final Truth (2021) set. She recalled that Salman had said that 'all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. Palak had also said that Salman wanted all the girls on his film set to adhere to a specific dress code. Later, she clarified her statement.

Khan has been accused of ‘double standard’ by several after the claim by Palak Tiwari. Khan acknowledged and accepted the claim of implementing a dress code on his film sets.

Addressing the ‘double standard’ allegations, Salman Khan said, “There is no double standard in it. I feel that a woman's body is a lot more precious, so as much as it is covered, I feel it's better".

Several people accused Khan of hypocrisy arguing that women wearing low necklines in unacceptable, but him opening his shirt at the drop of a hat in a movie is acceptable.

Some also said that Salman Khan has a problem with women's low nacklines, but agrees to a dance routine involving him biting onto the hem of his female co-star's skirt.

“Is #SalmanKhan only against ‘low necklines’ or also against lifting skirts of women??? It seems that not only politicians…actors too are taking classes in hypocrisy🤦🏻PS - not even getting into what he allegedly did to the ‘precious’ bodies of his ex-girlfriends" wrote on Twitter user.

Salman Khan's new film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released on Eid to poor reviews but fair box office numbers. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan crossed ₹100 crore at the domestic box office. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Farhad Samji directorial earned around ₹4.50 crore on Sunday, taking the total collection to ₹100.30 crore.