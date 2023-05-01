Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Palak Tiwari revealed that the actor had a rule about how women should dress on Antim: The Final Truth (2021) set. She recalled that Salman had said that 'all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. Palak had also said that Salman wanted all the girls on his film set to adhere to a specific dress code. Later, she clarified her statement.

