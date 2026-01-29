'Ye mar gayi hai, aa jao': SWAT commando's brother recalls chilling call as husband murders her in real time

A Delhi Police SWAT commando's brother listened in on a chilling call as his sister's husband killed her with a dumbell in real time. Kajal Chaudhary, just 27 years old and four months pregnant, as per the reports, died five days later on January 22 from her injuries. Nikhil, Kajal's brother, recalled the call when her brother-in-law called him.

“He told me to put the call on recording, said it could be used as police evidence; (then) told me he was killing her. And then, I heard her screams,” recalled Kajal Chaudhary's brother Nikhil.

Kajal, posted with the Special Cell of Delhi Police, was at her residence in Mohan Garden when the attack took place. Her husband, Ankur, a clerk in the Ministry of Defence and posted in Delhi Cantt, was arrested hours later.

Nikhil, a constable posted at Parliament Street Police Station, told PTI that the sequence began with a call from Ankur. “He called me and said, ‘Apni behen ko samjha le’ [Make your sister understand]. I asked him to calm down and immediately called my sister," he said.

Nikhil recalled them his sister was talking to him when Ankur snatched the phone and asked him to record the call, saying “main maar raha hu teri behan ko [I am killing your sister].”

“She normally wouldn’t tell us much about what was happening, but that day she was sharing her ordeal. While we were speaking, he got angry that she was telling me things and snatched the phone from her,” Nikhil said.

“Then he said to me, ‘Is call ko recording pe rakh, police evidence me kaam aayega. Main maar raha hoon teri behen ko. Police mera kuch nahi kar payegi’ [Put this call on recording, it will be useful as police evidence. I am killing your sister. Police won’t be able to do anything]. Then I heard her screams. The call ended abruptly," he said, shuddering.

Just five minutes later, Ankur called Nikhil again and said, “Ye mar gayi hai, hospital aajao [She is dead, come to the hospital].”

Barely five minutes later, Nikhil’s phone rang again. “We rushed there with police personnel. He and his family were already present. When I saw my sister… not even an enemy kills someone like this,” he said.

According to the family, Kajal's head was severely smashed, and she had multiple injuries across her body. Nikhil said they tried to get her admitted to several hospitals but were allegedly told her chances of survival were minimal. She was finally admitted to a Ghaziabad hospital, where she died.

Police said financial stress and domestic disputes were also part of the friction. "The couple had taken some loans and often had arguments over finances and household expenses," a Delhi Police officer said.

"On January 22, Ankur allegedly first banged Kajal’s head against a door frame before attacking her with a dumbbell," the officer said.

A case was registered at Mohan Garden police station based on Nikhil’s complaint. "He was initially booked for attempt to murder. After her death, the charges will be converted to murder,” the officer added.

The family has alleged that Ankur and his relatives subjected the woman to prolonged torture and dowry harassment, including during her pregnancy. The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old son, who is currently staying with his maternal grandparents.

Recalling an earlier incident, Nikhil said Kajal had been slapped by her husband around five months ago. “I went there and asked her to come with me. Ankur apologised and swore on his child that he wouldn’t repeat it. I told my sister she could return home whenever she wanted and didn’t have to stay there.”

He alleged that even during pregnancy, Kajal was made to do household chores after returning from duty. "She would cook, wash clothes and utensils despite being pregnant," he claimed, “Her son doesn’t know anything about the incident, and we have decided that we will only raise him. We will tell him when he is mature to understand such things.”