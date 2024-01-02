Year changes, AQI remains same! Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category today | Check AQI in your area here
Delhiites continue to experience 'very poor' air quality with an overall AQI of 346 on January 2, according to CPCB data.
From 2023 to 2024, the year has changed, but the air quality remains alike in the national capital. Delhiites have the same ‘very poor’ Air Quality Index in their store on January 2. On Tuesday, the overall AQI of Delhi stood at 346 at 6.30 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.