Year review 2023: Uttarkashi tunnel rescue, Asian Games, wrestler protest — key moments of rejoice and remorse for India
India witnessed demonstrations for women's safety, riots in Manipur, and 17 days of struggle to rescue workers stuck inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Himachal Pradesh.
In a year filled with drama, protest, and pride, India witnessed demonstrations for women's safety, riots in Manipur, and 17 days of struggle to rescue workers stuck inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Himachal Pradesh. Boosting the nation's pride, India witnessed the inauguration of its new parliament building, the success of its two historic space programmes, and a mind-boggling performance of Indian athletes in the Asian Games ensuring the sweetest century in Indian sports history. As the new year is around the corner, here are the top 10 events that left an indelible mark on people’s minds in India.