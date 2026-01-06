Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
A rebound year for India VC fundraising, but deployment headwinds linger
SummaryIncluding green-shoe options and full target sizes, India-focused VC and PE funds launched or currently in the market in 2025 are seeking about $9 billion in total. But so far only around $2.5 billion has been closed. A VCCircle report pegs uninvested capital or ‘dry powder' at around $100 billion.
