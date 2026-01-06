A rebound year for India VC fundraising, but deployment headwinds linger

India-focused venture capital (VC) funds have raised about $2.5 billion across 20 new vehicles so far in calendar 2025, outpacing the $1.6 billion secured via 16 funds in 2024 and $1.9 billion across 19 funds in 2023, according to Venture Intelligence. Although the pace of final closes has ticked up only marginally, more managers are back in the market to raise funds, in an indication that investors expect deal activity to gain momentum over the next few years.