Year-ender 2023: 10 women who created history in Indian Army, Air Force and Navy this year
In a first, Commander Prerna Deosthalee became the first woman officer of the Indian Navy to command the Indian Naval Warship. Meanwhile, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami became the first woman Air Force officer to take charge of a frontline combat unit. Here are other women who created history in 2023.
From receiving a gallantry award to taking charge of key roles in combat unit — women in the Indian defence forces continued to break the glass ceiling in 2023. This year too, several women made their mark in history, taking the Narendra Modi government's vision of gender inclusivity to new heights.