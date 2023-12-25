From India's successful flight to the Moon's south pole to painful defeat at the ICC Men's World Cup finals, and the G20 Summit, the year has been choc full of events. Worldwide, the Israel-Palestinian conflict took centre stage, while countries battled inflation.

Now, as the year draws to a close we take a look at the biggest headlines and stories from India and around the world that defined 2023.

February 2023 — Turkey hit by devastating earthquake, toll crosses 19,000

Five back-to-back earthquakes from February 6 through the week killed over 19,000 people and left tens of thousands injured in Turkey and Syria.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 centered in the Pazarcik district jolted Kahramanmaras and hit several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis. Later in the day, an earthquake of 7.6 magnitude centred in Kahramanmaras's Elbistan district jolted the region.

The earthquake was also felt in several neighbouring countries, including Lebanon and Syria. The third earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale hit Goksun, Turkey. The United Nations said the first quake of magnitude 7.8 that had hit southern Turkey early Monday was the county's most powerful quake in more than 80 years.

April 2023 — Top wrestlers protest demanding arrest of BJP minister for alleged sexual harassment

The country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, began protesting at the Jantar Mantar in mid-April demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan for alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers. However, Brij Bhushan has denied the allegation against him.

Delhi Police filed two FIRs on April 28 following the notice by the Supreme Court. Earlier this year, prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI chief, following which the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations against the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches. Wrestling Federation of India Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar is also named as an accused in the FIR.

April 2023 — India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation

According to the United Nations data on April 20, India became the most populous country in the world, surpassing China. India recorded 142.86 crore people, compared to China's 142.57 crore population, according to the UN World Population Dashboard.

According to the Pew Research Centre, India's population has grown by more than one billion people since 1950, the year the UN began gathering population data. Last year, China's population shrank for the first time since 1960. Beijing ended its strict "one-child policy", imposed in the 1980s amid overpopulation fears, in 2016 and started letting couples have three children in 2021.

April 2023 — Military coup and civil war plague Africa

Sudan, an East African nation that had been teetering since the overthrow of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir, collapsed into civil war in April. The war pits the country's military against a powerful paramilitary force. The fighting saw crossfire set aeroplanes ablaze at Khartoum's international airport and nations rushed to evacuate their nationals by land, sea, and air. The fighting has killed some 9,000 people so far.

Meanwhile, a wave of military coups roiling Africa in recent years continued. In Niger, a former French colony that's a key uranium exporter, soldiers toppled the country's democratically elected president in July. A month later, troops similarly staged a coup in Gabon overthrowing its long-term ruling president.

May 2023 — PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament Building in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the new Parliament building on May 28. PM Modi has installed the historic ‘Sengol’ near the Lok Sabha's speaker's chair.

The new Parliament Building will represent the ethos of India with different materials of the building sourced from India's various regions. The sandstone for the building has been brought from Rajasthan's Samthura while the Ashoka Chakras inside both houses have been sourced from Indore.

The new Lok Sabha has a seating capacity of 888 members, almost thrice the old chamber, while the new Rajya Sabha complex seats 348 members. The building also features a Constitutional Hall, a central lounge, and an open courtyard to facilitate interactions among the members. It is a platinum-rated green building.

June 2023 — Titanic submarine: OceanGate's Titan submersible implodes

On June 18, 2023, the submersible named Titan, carrying five people, disappeared in international waters in the North Atlantic Ocean near the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. Communication was lost 1 hour and 45 minutes into its dive to the wreck site.

And search came to a tragic end after a four-day-long search for the submersible. The US Coastal Guard has confirmed that all five passengers onboard Titan have died as the vessel was subject to "catastrophic implosion" at some point during its voyage towards the Titanic shipwreck. The debris of the submersible has been found on the sea floor, around 500 meters away from the bow of the Titanic.

Those aboard Titan for a tourist expedition included British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, and Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, with his 19-year-old son Suleman, who are both British citizens, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, and Stockton Rush, founder, and CEO of OceanGate Expeditions.

July 2023 — Twitter becomes X Corp as Musk advances ‘everything app’ hopes

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, announced plans to undergo a significant transformation of the social media platform and revealed the decision to abandon the iconic bird logo, rebranding the platform as "X," and focusing on entering the realms of payments, banking, and commerce with urgency.

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine," tweeted Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino.

Since Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October of the previous year, the platform's advertising business has suffered a significant decline due to negative reactions from marketers, AFP reported. They expressed dissatisfaction with the platform's mass firings, which impacted content moderation, as well as Musk's management style.

August 2023 — India's Chandrayaan-3 becomes the first to land on the Moon's South Pole

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, has successfully landed on the South Pole of the Moon, a remarkable feat no country has ever achieved, amid cheers and applause among the scientists. The Vikram lander at Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landed at 06:04 pm.

With the landing, India has become the fourth nation in the world to successfully soft land on the moon, and the first to touchdown on the South Pole, an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water and precious elements.

As the Chandrayaan-3 landed on the lunar surface, ISRO chief S Somanath said, “We have achieved a soft landing on the Moon. India is on the Moon." The ISRO chief also congratulated his team on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

September 2023 — India-Canada relations turn sour over diplomatic row

India-Canada relations took a hit after the latter accused India of being involved in the assassination of a Canadian citizen known to be involved with the Khalistani movement. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year. India on the other hand has rejected the claims and called the allegations "absurd and motivated." Since then Ottawa and New Delhi announced tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats in the wake of Trudeau's allegation of Indian involvement in Nijjar's killing.

On 5 November, Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma reiterated New Delhi's stand on the diplomatic standoff with Canada, urging Ottawa to release evidence backing up its allegation regarding the killing of Nijjar.

September 2023 — India takes charge of G20, hosts Summit in New Delhi

India hosted the two-day G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10, joined by representatives of member nations and guest nations. Held at the ‘Bharat Mandappam’ at the ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan. The theme of the summit was "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or “One Earth · One Family · One Future."

The event managed to achieve a lot of its aims, with the African Union (AU) being granted permanent membership in the G20. Further, the G20 also adopted the New Delhi Leaders Summit Declaration. Asserting that "today's era must not be of war", the New Delhi Declaration of G20 countries called on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty and said the peaceful resolution of conflicts, diplomacy, and dialogue are critical.

September 2023 — INDIA bloc: Opposition parties pass resolution to fight Lok Sabha elections together

Opposition bloc INDIA passed a resolution in its Mumbai meeting on September 1 in which they resolved to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible and immediately initiate seat-sharing arrangements in different states. The resolution has raised political heat across the country with expectations of big decisions ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

"We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take," the resolution passed by the Opposition bloc in the INDIA Mumbai meeting said.

October 2023 — Israel-Hamas War Day 78: UN chief says Israel creating distribution 'obstacles'

Ongoing conflict: On December 22, the UN Security Council called for boosting humanitarian assistance for the Gaza Strip, but the UN chief said the way Israel was conducting its military operation was creating "massive obstacles" to aid distribution inside the battered enclave. It has passed a resolution urging steps to allow “safe, unhindered, and expanded humanitarian access" to Gaza.

The resolution was toned down from earlier drafts that called for an immediate end to 11 weeks of war and diluting Israeli control over aid deliveries, clearing the way for the vote in which the United States, Israel’s main ally, abstained.

The latest casualty update from Gaza’s health ministry said 20,057 Palestinians have been killed and 53,320 wounded in the Israeli offensive that has destroyed huge swaths of the enclave and displaced most of the population of 2.3 million.

On October 7, Hamas launched attacks on several Israeli cities, killing about 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostages. Over 100 people taken as hostages by Hamas have been released so far as part of ceasefire agreements, but the war is far from over.

November 2023 — Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: 41 trapped workers rescued after 17 days

In Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand, a rescue operation safely extracted 41 workers trapped following a landslide on November 12.

After being trapped for 17 days inside a tunnel, the trapped workers have finally been rescued by the efforts of multiple agencies, including the Indian Army. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who monitored the entire operation for the past 17 days, said the health of all the workers is 'fine'. A prolonged rescue operation came to an end on Tuesday night (28 November) when a team of 12 rat-hole miners and NDRF personnel rescued the workers between 7:45 pm to 9 pm.

November 2023 — India shines in World Cup, falters in ICC finals

India displayed an outstanding performance in the men's Cricket World Cup, maintaining an unbeaten record in 11 matches. However, the campaign concluded in disappointment as Australia claimed victory in the final match against the Indian team. Despite this setback, the tournament showcased numerous remarkable moments and an impressive all-round performance by India.

Virat Kohli, a key player, received the tournament's Man of the Tournament title for his consistent contributions. Notably, Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most ODI centuries, marking a significant milestone in his career. Additionally, India's Mohammed Shami emerged as the top wicket-taker in the tournament, excelling in the bowling department.

November 2023 — FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers

Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty on all seven counts related to fraud and money laundering. He is the co-founder and former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, once the world’s second-largest crypto exchange, and trading firm Alameda Research.

A New York jury convicted him of fraud in a scheme that cheated customers and investors of at least $10 billion. Jurors rejected Bankman-Fried’s claim that he had never committed fraud or meant to cheat customers before FTX collapsed into bankruptcy.

“His crimes caught up to him. His crimes have been exposed," Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon told the jury of the onetime billionaire just before they were read the law by Judge Lewis A.

He was arrested in the Bahamas in December 2022.

December 2023 — In a first, COP28 targets the root cause of climate change

As activists and diplomats first assembled in Dubai for Cop28, the UN’s climate summit, a fortnight ago, the chances of significant progress seemed slim. War had returned to the Middle East and the geopolitical order was fragmenting. The choice of the summit’s host country—the United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s leading petrostates—and its chairman, Sultan al-Jaber, the head of its national oil company, threatened to turn the event into a giant exercise in greenwashing.

Instead, Cop28 defied the pessimists. For the first time the world has agreed to move away from the coal, oil and natural gas that are the principal causes of global warming. The 198 parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change agreed on a text that called for a transition away from fossil fuels “in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner".

December 2023 — Sakshee Malikkh breaks down, quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan's aide elected WFI president

Sakshee Malikkh has announced her retirement from wrestling in protest after Sanjay Singh, an aide of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan, was elected to the top post. Sakshee Malikkh said she “would not be competing under the presidency of Brij Bhushan's loyalist. "I quit wrestling," announced Sakshee Malikkh as she broke down during a press conference.

“We slept for 40 days on the roads and a lot of people from several parts of the country came to support us. If Brij Bhushan Singh's business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling," Sakshee Malikkh said.

December 2023 — Manipur violence continues: 13 dead in gunfight near Myanmar border

Manipur witnessed fresh violence in a series of violent incidences that has gripped the state since May 2023. According to media reports citing officials, 13 people were killed in a gunfight between two groups of militants in Manipur's Tengnoupal district. The incident took place at Leithu village on Monday afternoon, PTI reported.

"A group of militants on their way to Myanmar were ambushed by another group of insurgents dominant in the area," an official in the hill district told PTI.

Security forces reaching the spot found 13 bodies so far, he said, adding their identities were yet to be ascertained but they appeared not to be locals.

Tension erupted in Manipur following a rally by a tribal students' group in hill districts earlier this year. The unrest stems from a Manipur High Court order for the state government to recommend the Meitie community's request for Scheduled Tribe status to the Centre. This decision triggered fervent protests among tribal groups, leading to ongoing unrest.

The situation has resulted in over 180 casualties in violent clashes between the Meities and Kuki-Zo communities.

