Year-Ender 2023: Turkey earthquake to Chandrayaan-3, a look at 18 biggest events this year
13 min read 25 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Join usJocelyn Fernandes
As the year draws to a close we take a look at the biggest headlines and stories from India and around the world that defined 2023.
From India's successful flight to the Moon's south pole to painful defeat at the ICC Men's World Cup finals, and the G20 Summit, the year has been choc full of events. Worldwide, the Israel-Palestinian conflict took centre stage, while countries battled inflation.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message