Gulmohar

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: The Batra family has lived in their house, "Gulmohar," for many years. As the villa is set to be demolished for a new high-rise building, the family gathers for one last celebration before movers come to pack up.

Cast: Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, Sharad Kelkar

Where to watch: Netflix

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Adrija Sinha, Vipin Sharma

Plot: Advocate PC Solanki, a regular session court lawyer, waged a five-year solo battle for justice. He stood for the truth in a case involving a minor who was assaulted by a powerful, fraudulent godman. His efforts were focused on securing justice in this challenging situation.

Lust Stories 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: Four Indian directors have created a series of short films. These films focus on the themes of sex, love and sensuality in the lives of four different women.

Cast: Babil Khan, Aditya Jain, Ninad Kamat

Where to watch: Netflix

Jaane Jaan

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma

Plot: A single mother becomes involved in a criminal investigation. Her neighbor, a skilled math teacher, offers assistance. Meanwhile, a determined police officer thoroughly investigates the case.

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: A local politician's valuable jackfruit is stolen. A determined young policewoman takes on the unusual case to demonstrate her capabilities.

Cast: Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Bloody Daddy

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Diana Penty, Rajeev Khandelwal

Plot: An alcoholic police officer who disrupts a drug operation becomes targeted by a dangerous crime boss. He then must take drastic action to protect someone he loves.

Mast Mein Rehne Ka

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A retired widower living a lonely, repetitive life, is eager to make friends. He forms a close friendship with a lively woman.

