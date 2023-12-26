Hello User
Year-Ender 2023: From Jaane Jaan to Gulmohar, top 10 OTT-exclusive Hindi movies released this year

Year-Ender 2023: From Jaane Jaan to Gulmohar, top 10 OTT-exclusive Hindi movies released this year

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Year-Ender 2023: From Jaane Jaan to Gulmohar, these are the top 10 OTT-exclusive Hindi movies released this year.

Year-Ender 2023: From Jaane Jaan to Gulmohar, these are the top 10 Hindi movies that were directly released on OTT

Here are the top 10 OTT-exclusive movies released directly to streaming platforms in 2023:

Gulmohar

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Simran

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: The Batra family has lived in their house, "Gulmohar," for many years. As the villa is set to be demolished for a new high-rise building, the family gathers for one last celebration before movers come to pack up.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Cast: Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, Sharad Kelkar

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: A flight attendant and her boyfriend, aiming to clear an old debt, plot to steal diamonds during a flight. However, their plan fails at 40,000 feet, leading to a hostage situation.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Adrija Sinha, Vipin Sharma

Where to watch: ZEE5

Plot: Advocate PC Solanki, a regular session court lawyer, waged a five-year solo battle for justice. He stood for the truth in a case involving a minor who was assaulted by a powerful, fraudulent godman. His efforts were focused on securing justice in this challenging situation.

Lust Stories 2

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, Mrunal Thakur

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: Four Indian directors have created a series of short films. These films focus on the themes of sex, love and sensuality in the lives of four different women.

Friday Night Plan

Cast: Babil Khan, Aditya Jain, Ninad Kamat

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: While their mother is away on a business trip, two arguing brothers come together to sneak into the year's biggest party before she gets back.

Jaane Jaan

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: A single mother becomes involved in a criminal investigation. Her neighbor, a skilled math teacher, offers assistance. Meanwhile, a determined police officer thoroughly investigates the case.

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: A local politician's valuable jackfruit is stolen. A determined young policewoman takes on the unusual case to demonstrate her capabilities.

Apurva

Cast: Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: Apurva cleverly outsmarts a notorious gang of decoits in Chambal after having been kidnapped by them.

Bloody Daddy

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Diana Penty, Rajeev Khandelwal

Where to watch: JioCinema

Plot: An alcoholic police officer who disrupts a drug operation becomes targeted by a dangerous crime boss. He then must take drastic action to protect someone he loves.

Mast Mein Rehne Ka

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Monika Panwar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A retired widower living a lonely, repetitive life, is eager to make friends. He forms a close friendship with a lively woman.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
