Here are the top 10 OTT-exclusive movies released directly to streaming platforms in 2023:
Gulmohar
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Simran
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Plot: The Batra family has lived in their house, "Gulmohar," for many years. As the villa is set to be demolished for a new high-rise building, the family gathers for one last celebration before movers come to pack up.
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Cast: Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, Sharad Kelkar
Where to watch: Netflix
Plot: A flight attendant and her boyfriend, aiming to clear an old debt, plot to steal diamonds during a flight. However, their plan fails at 40,000 feet, leading to a hostage situation.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Adrija Sinha, Vipin Sharma
Where to watch: ZEE5
Plot: Advocate PC Solanki, a regular session court lawyer, waged a five-year solo battle for justice. He stood for the truth in a case involving a minor who was assaulted by a powerful, fraudulent godman. His efforts were focused on securing justice in this challenging situation.
Lust Stories 2
Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, Mrunal Thakur
Where to watch: Netflix
Plot: Four Indian directors have created a series of short films. These films focus on the themes of sex, love and sensuality in the lives of four different women.
Friday Night Plan
Cast: Babil Khan, Aditya Jain, Ninad Kamat
Where to watch: Netflix
Plot: While their mother is away on a business trip, two arguing brothers come together to sneak into the year's biggest party before she gets back.
Jaane Jaan
Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma
Where to watch: Netflix
Plot: A single mother becomes involved in a criminal investigation. Her neighbor, a skilled math teacher, offers assistance. Meanwhile, a determined police officer thoroughly investigates the case.
Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery
Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav
Where to watch: Netflix
Plot: A local politician's valuable jackfruit is stolen. A determined young policewoman takes on the unusual case to demonstrate her capabilities.
Apurva
Cast: Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Plot: Apurva cleverly outsmarts a notorious gang of decoits in Chambal after having been kidnapped by them.
Bloody Daddy
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Diana Penty, Rajeev Khandelwal
Where to watch: JioCinema
Plot: An alcoholic police officer who disrupts a drug operation becomes targeted by a dangerous crime boss. He then must take drastic action to protect someone he loves.
Mast Mein Rehne Ka
Cast: Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Monika Panwar
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: A retired widower living a lonely, repetitive life, is eager to make friends. He forms a close friendship with a lively woman.
