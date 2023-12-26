The year 2023 has been massive for Bollywood in terms of Box Office success. However, a movie cannot always be judged by how much it has done business. This is our list of Top 10 movies this year that were released in theatres.

Pathaan

Plot: Pathaan, an exiled RAW agent, collaborates with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin to thwart a former RAW agent, Jim, who plans to attack India with a deadly virus.

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana

Director: Siddharth Anand

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Plot: Rohan "Mickey" Arora and his best friend, working as break-up consultants, face challenges when Mickey falls in love with Tinni and then has to help her break up with him.

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Boney Kapoor, Monica Chaudhary, Inayat Verma, Hasleen Kaur, Jatinder Kaur, Amber Rana, Rajesh Jais, Ayesha Raza Mishra

Director: Luv Ranjan

Bheed

Plot: A fictitious account of the largest migration in Indian history during the 2020 quarantine, focusing on several characters' experiences.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur

Director: Anubhav Sinha

12th Fail

Plot: Manoj Kumar Sharma, determined to reshape his future, bravely embarks on a new academic pursuit: the UPSC, where countless students test their mettle.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Anshumaan Pushkar, Priyanshu Chatterjee

Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Plot: Rocky and Rani's love story unfolds as they try to unite their grandparents while dealing with cultural differences and family dynamics.

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Family Drama

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi

Director: Karan Johar

Ghoomer

Plot: Anina "Ani" Dixit, a batting prodigy who loses her hand, is trained by failed cricketer Padam "Paddy" Singh Sodhi to become a bowler with a unique style.

Genre: Sports, Drama

Cast: Saiyami Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi

Director: R. Balki

Dream Girl 2

Plot: Karam disguises as "Pooja" and agrees to marry Shah Rukh for a large sum, leading to chaos and a twist involving his heart donor's fiancée, Zoya.

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz

Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Jawan

Plot: Azad, a jailer, hijacks a Mumbai Metro train and demands a ransom to waive the loans of impoverished farmers, leading to a series of daring escapades and revelations.

Genre: Action Thriller

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani

Director: Atlee

Animal

Plot: Ranvijay "Vijay" Singh seeks revenge for an assassination attempt on his father, uncovering a complex family history and engaging in a deadly confrontation with his cousin.

Genre: Action, Drama

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri

Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Dunki

Plot: Manu reconnects with her ex-lover Hardy in London and asks him to bring her back to India using an illegal immigration technique called "dunki".

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

