Year-Ender 2023: Top 10 Hindi movies released in theatres; Animal, Jawan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more
 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Here are the top 10 Hindi movies released in theatres. The list includes Animal, Jawan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more.

Top 10 Hindi movies released in theatres; Animal, Jawan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more

The year 2023 has been massive for Bollywood in terms of Box Office success. However, a movie cannot always be judged by how much it has done business. This is our list of Top 10 movies this year that were released in theatres.

Pathaan

Plot: Pathaan, an exiled RAW agent, collaborates with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin to thwart a former RAW agent, Jim, who plans to attack India with a deadly virus.

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana

Director: Siddharth Anand

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Plot: Rohan "Mickey" Arora and his best friend, working as break-up consultants, face challenges when Mickey falls in love with Tinni and then has to help her break up with him.

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Boney Kapoor, Monica Chaudhary, Inayat Verma, Hasleen Kaur, Jatinder Kaur, Amber Rana, Rajesh Jais, Ayesha Raza Mishra

Director: Luv Ranjan

Bheed

Plot: A fictitious account of the largest migration in Indian history during the 2020 quarantine, focusing on several characters' experiences.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur

Director: Anubhav Sinha

12th Fail

Plot: Manoj Kumar Sharma, determined to reshape his future, bravely embarks on a new academic pursuit: the UPSC, where countless students test their mettle.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Anshumaan Pushkar, Priyanshu Chatterjee

Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Plot: Rocky and Rani's love story unfolds as they try to unite their grandparents while dealing with cultural differences and family dynamics.

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Family Drama

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi

Director: Karan Johar

Ghoomer

Plot: Anina "Ani" Dixit, a batting prodigy who loses her hand, is trained by failed cricketer Padam "Paddy" Singh Sodhi to become a bowler with a unique style.

Genre: Sports, Drama

Cast: Saiyami Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi

Director: R. Balki

Dream Girl 2

Plot: Karam disguises as "Pooja" and agrees to marry Shah Rukh for a large sum, leading to chaos and a twist involving his heart donor's fiancée, Zoya.

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz

Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Jawan

Plot: Azad, a jailer, hijacks a Mumbai Metro train and demands a ransom to waive the loans of impoverished farmers, leading to a series of daring escapades and revelations.

Genre: Action Thriller

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani

Director: Atlee

Animal

Plot: Ranvijay "Vijay" Singh seeks revenge for an assassination attempt on his father, uncovering a complex family history and engaging in a deadly confrontation with his cousin.

Genre: Action, Drama

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri

Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Dunki

Plot: Manu reconnects with her ex-lover Hardy in London and asks him to bring her back to India using an illegal immigration technique called "dunki".

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 26 Dec 2023, 10:05 AM IST
