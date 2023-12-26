The year 2023 has been massive for Bollywood in terms of Box Office success. However, a movie cannot always be judged by how much it has done business. This is our list of Top 10 movies this year that were released in theatres.
Pathaan
Plot: Pathaan, an exiled RAW agent, collaborates with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin to thwart a former RAW agent, Jim, who plans to attack India with a deadly virus.
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana
Director: Siddharth Anand
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Plot: Rohan "Mickey" Arora and his best friend, working as break-up consultants, face challenges when Mickey falls in love with Tinni and then has to help her break up with him.
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Boney Kapoor, Monica Chaudhary, Inayat Verma, Hasleen Kaur, Jatinder Kaur, Amber Rana, Rajesh Jais, Ayesha Raza Mishra
Director: Luv Ranjan
Bheed
Plot: A fictitious account of the largest migration in Indian history during the 2020 quarantine, focusing on several characters' experiences.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur
Director: Anubhav Sinha
12th Fail
Plot: Manoj Kumar Sharma, determined to reshape his future, bravely embarks on a new academic pursuit: the UPSC, where countless students test their mettle.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Anshumaan Pushkar, Priyanshu Chatterjee
Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Plot: Rocky and Rani's love story unfolds as they try to unite their grandparents while dealing with cultural differences and family dynamics.
Genre: Romantic Comedy, Family Drama
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi
Director: Karan Johar
Ghoomer
Plot: Anina "Ani" Dixit, a batting prodigy who loses her hand, is trained by failed cricketer Padam "Paddy" Singh Sodhi to become a bowler with a unique style.
Genre: Sports, Drama
Cast: Saiyami Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi
Director: R. Balki
Dream Girl 2
Plot: Karam disguises as "Pooja" and agrees to marry Shah Rukh for a large sum, leading to chaos and a twist involving his heart donor's fiancée, Zoya.
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz
Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa
Jawan
Plot: Azad, a jailer, hijacks a Mumbai Metro train and demands a ransom to waive the loans of impoverished farmers, leading to a series of daring escapades and revelations.
Genre: Action Thriller
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani
Director: Atlee
Animal
Plot: Ranvijay "Vijay" Singh seeks revenge for an assassination attempt on his father, uncovering a complex family history and engaging in a deadly confrontation with his cousin.
Genre: Action, Drama
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri
Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Dunki
Plot: Manu reconnects with her ex-lover Hardy in London and asks him to bring her back to India using an illegal immigration technique called "dunki".
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
