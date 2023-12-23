Determining the absolute top shows in a dynamic landscape like OTT can be subjective and depend on factors like platform, genre preferences and individual taste. Here are our choices of the Top 10 highly-rated and popular Indian OTT series released in 2023 across different platforms and genres:

Farzi

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A gripping crime drama about a con artist and a shrewd officer locked in a cat-and-mouse game.

Dahaad

Cast: Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A dark and atmospheric psychological thriller exploring themes of trauma and revenge.

Scoop

Cast: Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: An investigative journalist unearths sinister secrets in a small town, facing personal demons and powerful forces.

Kaala Paani

Cast: Mona Singh, Sukant Goel, Amey Wagh

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: This Indian Hindi-language survival drama follows a desperate fight for survival against a mysterious illness that descends upon the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Night Manager

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Tillotama Shome

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: A remake of the international spy thriller, with thrilling action sequences and compelling performances.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Cast: Gagan Dev Riar, Sana Amin Sheikh, Mukesh Tiwari

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Plot: Based on the real-life exploits of master counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi, this gripping docudrama delves into the intricate world of crime and corruption. Brace yourself for a thrilling ride that sheds light on a notorious chapter in Indian history.

Guns & Gulaabs

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: The story is set in Gulaabganj, a fictional town in India. A sleepy town where opium cultivation and the rule of two rival gangs, Ganchi and Nabeed, paint a picture of both prosperity and danger.

Kohrra

Cast: Savinderpal Vicky, Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: A dark comedy about a struggling actor and his dysfunctional family, with sharp writing and memorable performances.

Hostel Daze Season 4

Cast: Nikhil Vijay, Luv Vispute, Ahsaas Channa

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The final season focuses on the gang navigating their final year in college, dealing with placement pressures, relationships, and the inevitable goodbyes.

Jubilee

Cast: Wamiqa Gabbi, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A period drama set in the 1940s exploring the golden age of Hindi cinema, focusing on the struggles and triumphs of aspiring actors and filmmakers.

And, here comes our special mention:

Chhotolok

Cast: Daminee Benny Basu, Indrani Halder, Priyanka Sarkar

Where to watch: ZEE5

Plot: A regular murder investigation turns into a complex tale of drama, politics and revenge.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!