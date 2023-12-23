comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 462.70 6.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.65 -1.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 993.85 -0.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,670.70 -0.93%
Business News/ News / India/  Year-Ender 2023: Top 10 OTT series this year; Farzi, Kohrra, Kaala Paani, Hostel Daze Season 4 and more
Back Back

Year-Ender 2023: Top 10 OTT series this year; Farzi, Kohrra, Kaala Paani, Hostel Daze Season 4 and more

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Here are our choices of the Top 10 highly-rated and popular Indian OTT series released in 2023 across different platforms and genres.

op 10 OTT series this yearPremium
op 10 OTT series this year

Determining the absolute top shows in a dynamic landscape like OTT can be subjective and depend on factors like platform, genre preferences and individual taste. Here are our choices of the Top 10 highly-rated and popular Indian OTT series released in 2023 across different platforms and genres:

Farzi

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A gripping crime drama about a con artist and a shrewd officer locked in a cat-and-mouse game.

Dahaad

Cast: Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A dark and atmospheric psychological thriller exploring themes of trauma and revenge.

Scoop

Cast: Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: An investigative journalist unearths sinister secrets in a small town, facing personal demons and powerful forces.

Kaala Paani

Cast: Mona Singh, Sukant Goel, Amey Wagh

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: This Indian Hindi-language survival drama follows a desperate fight for survival against a mysterious illness that descends upon the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Night Manager

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Tillotama Shome

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: A remake of the international spy thriller, with thrilling action sequences and compelling performances.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Cast: Gagan Dev Riar, Sana Amin Sheikh, Mukesh Tiwari

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Plot: Based on the real-life exploits of master counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi, this gripping docudrama delves into the intricate world of crime and corruption. Brace yourself for a thrilling ride that sheds light on a notorious chapter in Indian history.

Guns & Gulaabs

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: The story is set in Gulaabganj, a fictional town in India. A sleepy town where opium cultivation and the rule of two rival gangs, Ganchi and Nabeed, paint a picture of both prosperity and danger.

Kohrra

Cast: Savinderpal Vicky, Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: A dark comedy about a struggling actor and his dysfunctional family, with sharp writing and memorable performances.

Hostel Daze Season 4

Cast: Nikhil Vijay, Luv Vispute, Ahsaas Channa

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The final season focuses on the gang navigating their final year in college, dealing with placement pressures, relationships, and the inevitable goodbyes.

Jubilee

Cast: Wamiqa Gabbi, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A period drama set in the 1940s exploring the golden age of Hindi cinema, focusing on the struggles and triumphs of aspiring actors and filmmakers.

And, here comes our special mention:

Chhotolok

Cast: Daminee Benny Basu, Indrani Halder, Priyanka Sarkar

Where to watch: ZEE5

Plot: A regular murder investigation turns into a complex tale of drama, politics and revenge.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 23 Dec 2023, 08:22 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App