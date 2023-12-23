Year-Ender 2023: Top 10 OTT series this year; Farzi, Kohrra, Kaala Paani, Hostel Daze Season 4 and more
Here are our choices of the Top 10 highly-rated and popular Indian OTT series released in 2023 across different platforms and genres.
Determining the absolute top shows in a dynamic landscape like OTT can be subjective and depend on factors like platform, genre preferences and individual taste. Here are our choices of the Top 10 highly-rated and popular Indian OTT series released in 2023 across different platforms and genres: