Determining the absolute top shows in a dynamic landscape like OTT can be subjective and depend on factors like platform, genre preferences and individual taste. Here are our choices of the Top 10 highly-rated and popular Indian OTT series released in 2023 across different platforms and genres:
Farzi
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: A gripping crime drama about a con artist and a shrewd officer locked in a cat-and-mouse game.
Dahaad
Cast: Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: A dark and atmospheric psychological thriller exploring themes of trauma and revenge.
Scoop
Cast: Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja
Where to watch: Netflix
Plot: An investigative journalist unearths sinister secrets in a small town, facing personal demons and powerful forces.
Kaala Paani
Cast: Mona Singh, Sukant Goel, Amey Wagh
Where to watch: Netflix
Plot: This Indian Hindi-language survival drama follows a desperate fight for survival against a mysterious illness that descends upon the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
The Night Manager
Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Tillotama Shome
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Plot: A remake of the international spy thriller, with thrilling action sequences and compelling performances.
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story
Cast: Gagan Dev Riar, Sana Amin Sheikh, Mukesh Tiwari
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Plot: Based on the real-life exploits of master counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi, this gripping docudrama delves into the intricate world of crime and corruption. Brace yourself for a thrilling ride that sheds light on a notorious chapter in Indian history.
Guns & Gulaabs
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah
Where to watch: Netflix
Plot: The story is set in Gulaabganj, a fictional town in India. A sleepy town where opium cultivation and the rule of two rival gangs, Ganchi and Nabeed, paint a picture of both prosperity and danger.
Kohrra
Cast: Savinderpal Vicky, Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi
Where to watch: Netflix
Plot: A dark comedy about a struggling actor and his dysfunctional family, with sharp writing and memorable performances.
Hostel Daze Season 4
Cast: Nikhil Vijay, Luv Vispute, Ahsaas Channa
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The final season focuses on the gang navigating their final year in college, dealing with placement pressures, relationships, and the inevitable goodbyes.
Jubilee
Cast: Wamiqa Gabbi, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: A period drama set in the 1940s exploring the golden age of Hindi cinema, focusing on the struggles and triumphs of aspiring actors and filmmakers.
And, here comes our special mention:
Chhotolok
Cast: Daminee Benny Basu, Indrani Halder, Priyanka Sarkar
Where to watch: ZEE5
Plot: A regular murder investigation turns into a complex tale of drama, politics and revenge.
