Amid speculation about a change of guard in Karnataka, BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday ruled out any leadership crisis in the southern state and said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has done good work.

He termed as baseless the Pegasus snooping allegations, and hit out at the opposition parties over it, saying that there was no issue left with them.

Nadda also said that the BJP would fight the Assembly elections in Goa due early next year under the leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, but added that a formal decision about it would be taken by the party's parliamentary board.

On Karnataka, he said, "Yediyurappa has done good work. Karnataka is doing well. Yediyurappa is taking care of the things in his own way." When asked if there is a leadership crisis in the southern state, Nadda said, “That is what you feel. We don't feel so." Nadda's remarks assume significance as they came hours after the Karnataka CM said he will take an appropriate decision, once he receives directions from the BJP high command this evening, regarding his continuation in the post.

"By evening once it comes, you will also get to know about it, once it comes I will take an appropriate decision," Yediyurappa had said in Belagavi in response to a question whether the directions from the party high command in Delhi were expected today. Replying to a question over the Pegasus snooping row, Nadda said,

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.