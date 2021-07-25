'Yediyurappa has done good work': Nadda rules out leadership crisis in Karnataka

On Karnataka, he said, "Yediyurappa has done good work. Karnataka is doing well. Yediyurappa is taking care of the things in his own way." When asked if there is a leadership crisis in the southern state, Nadda said, “That is what you feel. We don't feel so." Nadda's remarks assume significance as they came hours after the Karnataka CM said he will take an appropriate decision, once he receives directions from the BJP high command this evening, regarding his continuation in the post.