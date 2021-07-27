There is no clarity yet as to who the next CM would be. Among the names doing the rounds are Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi, the party's national organising secretary B L Santhosh and the Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri. While Joshi, Santosh and Kageri are Brahmins, Ravi, the MLA from Chikkamagaluru, is a Vokkaliga, another dominant community in the state, mostly concentrated in Southern Karnataka, where the party is trying to make inroads. If the party looks for replacing Yediyurappa with another leader from the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, the probables include Mining Minister Murugesh Nirani, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and MLAs Arvind Bellad and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. While Nirani is a businessman-politician, whose repeated Delhi visits recently have raised eyebrows in party circles.

