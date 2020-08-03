Yediyurappa’s easy hospital admission sparks debate on VVIP culture

The hassle-free admission of Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa and members of his family into a private hospital in Bengaluru for covid-19 treatment has reignited the debate around VVIP culture that discriminates between ordinary people and the powerful even during a pandemic.

"As soon as I got to know around 8.30-9 pm last night that I tested positive for covid-19, I went to hospital and am undergoing treatment. Doctors have tested me at night and in the morning and said that there are no problems," Yediyurappa said in a recorded statement from the hospital.

Though Manipal has dedicated a 100-bed hospital in Malleshwaram for covid-19, the chief minister is undergoing treatment at the private healthcare provider's facility on Old Airport Road in the eastern part of Bengaluru.

“He is being kept in an isolation ward and arrangements are being made to get a private room," said one person aware of the development, requesting not to be named.

The person cited above said most of the beds at the facility have been for treating VVIP persons.

The luxury of not having to use tools like centralised bed allotment system created by his own administration or approaching a government hospital for treatment serves an indictment on the grossly inadequate public healthcare infrastructure in the state.

Similar criticism was aimed at Union home minister Amit Shah who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram. Allegations of VVIP treatment was also leveled when Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tested positive in mid-June and at least 12 of his officials were also given treatment on priority while most hospitals denied admission to others citing lack of beds. There were also allegations that even plasma was reserved for them while others who were there longer had to source them on their own.

The hospitalisation of Yediyurappa comes at a time when several people have lost their lives due to denial of admission citing non-availability of beds. Multiple notices to private hospitals on allegations of overcharging, denial of admission and refusal to comply with the order to give up half of its capacity to covid-19 treatment has not helped Karnataka’s crumbling covid-19 response system.

Medical education minister K.Sudhakar said all those who have met the chief minister in the last 3-4 days will have to be quarantined and undergo testing. Yediyurappa has been holding regular review meetings with his cabinet ministers, senior government officials and even the Karnataka governor which could see more VVIPs rush to undergo tests and secure hospital beds for treatment without going through the trouble that common citizens are forced to endure.

The state’s death toll has gone up by 2,250 since 1 July, of which Bengaluru accounts for nearly 1,000 deaths during the same time period, according to government data.

Karnataka has seen a spike in cases, reporting 33,354 cases in the last one week. While the entire focus of the Yediyurappa-led government has been on Bengaluru, other parts of the state have seen the covid-19 situation deteriorate. The public health infrastructure in other parts of Karnataka is inadequate to say the least, let alone be compared to the facilities in Bengaluru.

