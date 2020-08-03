Yediyurappa’s easy hospital admission sparks debate on VVIP culture

Similar criticism was aimed at Union home minister Amit Shah who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram. Allegations of VVIP treatment was also leveled when Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tested positive in mid-June and at least 12 of his officials were also given treatment on priority while most hospitals denied admission to others citing lack of beds. There were also allegations that even plasma was reserved for them while others who were there longer had to source them on their own.