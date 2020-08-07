BENGALURU : Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday asked his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath to grant two acres of land in Ayodhya to build Yatri Nivas for pilgrims from Karnataka.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation for the Ram Temple on August 5, Yediyurappa wrote to Adiyanath that there was a need to find a place to accommodate the pilgrims visiting from Karnataka.

Greeting Adityanath for the successful Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple, Yediyurappa said a large number of pilgrims from Karnataka would be visiting Ayodhya once the temple is built.

"The Government of Karnataka wishes to construct a Yatri Nivas for the pilgrims visiting Ayodhya.

I request you to grant two acres of land in Ayodhya for this purpose," the Chief Minister said in the letter.

