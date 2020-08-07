Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Yediyurappa seeks 2 acres of land in Ayodhya for Karnataka pilgrims
Yediyurappa said a large number of pilgrims from Karnataka would be visiting Ayodhya once the temple is built

Yediyurappa seeks 2 acres of land in Ayodhya for Karnataka pilgrims

1 min read . 09:57 PM IST PTI

BS Yediyurappa wrote to his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath to grant two acres of land in Ayodhya to build Yatri Nivas for pilgrims from Karnataka

BENGALURU : Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday asked his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath to grant two acres of land in Ayodhya to build Yatri Nivas for pilgrims from Karnataka.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday asked his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath to grant two acres of land in Ayodhya to build Yatri Nivas for pilgrims from Karnataka.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation for the Ram Temple on August 5, Yediyurappa wrote to Adiyanath that there was a need to find a place to accommodate the pilgrims visiting from Karnataka.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation for the Ram Temple on August 5, Yediyurappa wrote to Adiyanath that there was a need to find a place to accommodate the pilgrims visiting from Karnataka.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Greeting Adityanath for the successful Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple, Yediyurappa said a large number of pilgrims from Karnataka would be visiting Ayodhya once the temple is built.

"The Government of Karnataka wishes to construct a Yatri Nivas for the pilgrims visiting Ayodhya.

I request you to grant two acres of land in Ayodhya for this purpose," the Chief Minister said in the letter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated